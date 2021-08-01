Oh My God, the Delta Variant is Going to Kill Us All

To hear the propaganda media, the new “Delta Variant” of COVID is going to kill every man, woman and child in America – at least by the end of the week.

We should all run to the nearest vax center and roll up our sleeves right away.

Our employers are right to be mandating vaccines and those who refuse are just “science deniers” and should be held down and forced to get their shots. Otherwise they’re going to kill us all with their virus.

There’s only one problem with all the fear mongering and widespread panic: few are dying.

But death rate declines don’t cause panic; that’s why they’re often left out of the charts when the fear-mongering starts.

The real thing to worry about is the number of side effects from the vaccine which are turning out to be far more deadly than the virus itself. We’ve all heard of the VAERS database that shows “adverse reactions” to vaccines. Estimates vary, but at least 5,000 people have died shortly after receiving their vaccines, which is more than all reported vaccine deaths since the data was first collected. Since only a small percent of adverse reactions is reported, this number could be at least ten times greater. Efforts are under way to get more accurate death and side effects data. And other side effects are off the charts.

So the real thing to panic about is the vaccines, not this “new” Delta variant.

God help us all.