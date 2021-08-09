Melania Trump blasts historian after ‘misleading’ Rose Garden criticism

Former First Lady Melania Trump is firing back after NBC resident historian Michael Beschloss criticized her renovation of the Rose Garden — blasting his comments as “misleading” and “dishonorable.”

Taking to Twitter, Trump’s office slammed Beschloss for his comments about her landscaping, writing, “@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian.”

The dig was in response to Beschloss, a presidential historian frequent critic of Donald Trump, tweeting a photo of the garden and saying, “Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear”

The former First Lady’s renovation of the famed garden located just behind the Oval Office was completed in August 2020 and was the first major redesign since Jacqueline Kennedy’s in the 1960s.

The Rose Garden was first planted by First Lady Ellen Wilson in 1913 and is often the site for presidential press conferences and announcements.

Source: NY Post