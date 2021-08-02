Kamala Harris Gets Wrecked In Latest Approval Polls, Democrats Panic

Kamala Harris may think she is the chosen one for 2024 or 2028, but potential voters said otherwise in a recent poll.

Harris has the distinction of becoming the most unpopular VP since the 1970s, according to a new poll. The Telegraph reported:

Alarmed Democrat strategists are grappling with the Vice President’s floundering poll numbers which show she is now “underwater,” meaning more Americans disapprove, than approve, of her job performance.

The White House intends to deploy her only in certain areas to campaign ahead of next year’s midterm Congressional elections, and will attempt to raise her profile by sending her on foreign trips in the coming months.

Between Kamala’s constant cackling, and her failure at the border, it’s no wonder why people don’t like her.

Source: Red Voice Media