Fox News EDITS Trump Comments Before Posting Interview to YouTube!

Here's another reason not to watch FOX News.

In an OBVIOUS example of kowtowing to Big Tech censorship, Fox News actually edited Former* President Donald Trump’s words, spoken in an interview with Dan Bongino, before uploading it to YouTube.

This is free speech and it is not allowed. It’s his own thoughts about his own election and they delete them. This is BIG BROTHER and they know it and you know it.

The Right Scoop has combined the clips so you can see the difference.

And Liz Harrington DEFINITELY knows it and she called it out, in tweets below.

And here is what Fox News posted to YouTube: pic.twitter.com/P7B6Otbv4S — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021

This had nothing to do with @danbongino, the interview happened to be on his show. Dan is a great friend of America First.



It was @FoxNews who cut out President Trump's statement about the Fake Election, just like they have cut out coverage of election fraud ever since — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021

Source: The Right Scoop