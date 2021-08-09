Fox News EDITS Trump Comments Before Posting Interview to YouTube!

Here's another reason not to watch FOX News.

In an OBVIOUS example of kowtowing to Big Tech censorship, Fox News actually edited Former* President Donald Trump’s words, spoken in an interview with Dan Bongino, before uploading it to YouTube.

This is free speech and it is not allowed. It’s his own thoughts about his own election and they delete them. This is BIG BROTHER and they know it and you know it.

The Right Scoop has combined the clips so you can see the difference.

And Liz Harrington DEFINITELY knows it and she called it out, in tweets below.

Source: The Right Scoop

