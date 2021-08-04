Everyone’s deserted you, Creep Cuomo. It’s over. Just go.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a dead man, politically speaking.

Everyone has deserted him. There’s just no way for him to hang on, no matter how deluded he is in thinking he can, following the release of Attorney General Tish James’ devastating report on his sexual misconduct.

Cuomo should spare the state the trouble of impeachment proceedings and leave office now, so the state can focus on the important business of recovery.

The list of those calling on him to resign is virtually endless: Gov. Cuomo “has lost his ability to govern,” declares the man he himself picked to head the state Democratic Party, Jay Jacobs, for starters. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), who oversees impeachment proceedings, says he can “no longer remain in office.”

Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the entire state congressional delegation, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Brooklyn Democratic Party boss Rodneyse Bichotte, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. — they’re all calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

If he doesn’t step down, it’s “the duty” of the Assembly to “move forward with impeachment proceedings,” Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams insists. “F—king resign,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams fumed.

How will he convince lawmakers to embrace his legislative agenda? How will he get the cash for a fourth-term run when his union backers have abandoned him?

And remember: He’s still under investigation for covering up COVID nursing-home deaths and using state resources to write his $5 million book touting his “leadership.”

Sorry, Gov. You are a rat caught in a trap. There’s just no way out. You brought this on yourself. Now it’s time to step down.

