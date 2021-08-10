Dozens of Chicago Police Officers Turn Their Backs to Mayor Lightfoot

This past weekend, a Chicago police officer was murdered and her partner was critically injured when they were ambushed by a hail of gunfire as they conducted a traffic stop in West Englewood.

29-year-old officer Ella French was shot and killed in the tragic Saturday night attack. She had just returned from maternity leave.

Late Saturday night, Hundreds of fellow officers gathered outside the Medical Center in a breathtaking show of solidarity to support their injured “brother” and murdered “sister” who were ambushed just hours before.

As she approached the 30+ grieving officers and the patients family, it was clear she was not welcome.

When Lightfoot tried to address the group, they all walked to the other side of the room and turned their backs on the disgrace of a mayor.

Just minutes before the officers turned their backs, the wounded officer’s father “excoriated” Lightfoot and blamed her for what happened when she tried to offer him her condolences.

Source: Gateway Pundit