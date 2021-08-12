Dems Shudder at ‘Kamala 2024’

It was one year ago Wednesday that Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden’s running mate. That auspicious moment catapulted the stone-cold loser of the Democratic presidential contest into prime time, a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

With the convenient defenestration of her main rival, handsy, outgoing Gov. Cuomo, the ambitious 56-year-old vice president is another step closer to the 2024 nomination — or 2028, if you believe Biden.

The problem for the Democrats is that she is unelectable. It’s the fake laughter, the handmaidenly comportment around Biden, the car-crash interviews and the complete inability to succeed at any of the tasks she has been handed, from immigration to vaccination.

Not for nothing was billed the “most unpopular vice president in 50 years” by UK broadsheet The Daily Telegraph.

She’s so unpopular that Hillary Clinton staffers, of all people, reportedly have been consulted for likability lessons.

Naturally, they blamed “sexism” for Kamala’s troubles.

The truth is, if she’s not annoying, Harris is boring. Someone tried to get “#VPAppreciationDay trending Wednesday but, of 30 or so tweets posted, not one made it into triple figures for likes or ­retweets.

If you had a strong president, of course, none of this would matter outside a little Beltway gaggle of ladies who lunch. But Biden isn’t getting any younger. When he showed up to work for the first time this week, after lunch Tuesday, he was filmed wandering across the White House lawn in search of the entrance to his office.

There may be an explanation for the odd behavior, but the point is that Biden often seems to be off with the pixies. The idea that in three years at age 81 he would contest another election is fanciful. He is not young for his age, and he started his presidency already three months older than Ronald Reagan was at the end of his two terms.

Harris knows top prize is just waiting to plop into her lap and she doesn’t have to try very hard to score the nomination because she has the big gorilla of identity politics at her service. Good luck to any Democratic challengers in 2024 who aren’t female and black. It’s all about the precedent.

One of the reasons Harris flamed out before the primaries was her singularly cringeworthy media performances. They are so woeful, they are almost endearing.

She could have stayed a stern prosecutor in California, and nobody would have been any the wiser. It’s when she pretends to be likable that everything goes wrong.'

The fakery is what turns people off. If she wants to improve her image, try being the real Kamala.

Who knows, under the try-hard cool-aunt guise, there might be a social conservative waiting to break out, who would be wildly popular on both sides of the aisle.

It’s never too late to try authenticity.