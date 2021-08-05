Biden Trolls DeSantis as Their COVID Feud Escalates: 'Governor Who?'

Joe Biden trolled Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday over the governor's vow to stand in the way of federal COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates imposed on Floridians.

When asked at a press conference outside the White House: "DeSantis, who was using your words about 'don't be in the way,' he's saying, 'I am in the way to block too much interference from the federal government.' Your response, Mr. President?"

Biden shot back with a seemingly tongue-in-cheek statement to suggest his higher authority: "Governor who?"

Biden smiled and the press corps laughed audibly with him.

After Biden pointed a finger at DeSantis and Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott for the largest red states' COVID-19 infection rise amid the delta variant, DeSantis shot back, telling the president to stay out of Florida's business.

"Why don't you do your job?" DeSantis told reporters Wednesday, saving his heated remarks for the end of an 18-plus-minute news conference. "Why don't you get this border secure?

"And until you do that, I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you."

Read More: Newsmax