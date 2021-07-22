White House ADMITS it's colluding with BIG TECH to censor YOU

Stephen Miller, former senior advisor for President Trump, tells Glenn it SHOULD be enough for Americans that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki basically admitted the Biden administration is actively working with Big Tech to censor us…but it’s not enough. That’s why his group — America First Legal — is gathering all the evidence, documents, and emails to prove what the Biden administration currently is doing with social media companies is not both incredibly dangerous AND unconstitutional. This isn’t just wildly inappropriate, he says…it’s authoritarian.

