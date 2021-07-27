Trump: Dems Have Made Once-Great Cities 'Paradise for Criminals'

Former President Donald Trump, citing the assault on ex-Senator Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., blasted Democrats on Tuesday for turning U.S. cities into "a paradise for criminals."

Trump’s remarks came in an emailed statement released via his Save America PAC.

He wrote: "Former California Senator Barbara Boxer was savagely assaulted and robbed yesterday in Oakland, where they defunded the police. Our once great cities, like New York, Detroit, San Francisco, and so many others, have become a paradise for criminals because of Democrats. We must give power back to police or America will never be safe. We cannot let Communist Democrats destroy our great cities. If we don’t stop them, our communities and our Country will be lost forever. "

Details of the assault on Boxer, 80, were posted on her Twitter account on Monday.

"Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland," according to the tweet. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."

The incident occurred in broad daylight at 1:15 p.m. local time in the 300 block of 3rd St., according to Oakland police