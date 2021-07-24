Trump: 'The Crime of the Century Is Being Fully Exposed'

Delivering a speech on election integrity in the battleground state of Arizona amid a forensic audit, former President Donald Trump told supporters Democrats cannot "win elections without cheating; there's no way."”

"The preliminary numbers are a total disaster, and we're going to go over those numbers," Trump said Saturday night at the Turning Point Action conference in Phoenix, Arizona.”

"The facts are coming out. The truth is being uncovered and the crime of the century is being fully exposed."

"We will fight for truth, transparency, and accountability, and we will not stop until we have restore out American birthright of honest, free, and fair elections," Trump's speech began.

"You are the pulse of our movement. So true, and you are the ones who will Make America Great Again.

"We're gathered here in Phoenix to show our support for election integrity and for the brave and unyielding conservative warriors in the Arizona state Senate."

Trump praised Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward for her election integrity efforts, ripping Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.

"She is she's really a fighter, and she fights your governor who doesn't do a damn thing," Trump said. "I mean, she's fighting. He doesn't do a damn thing."