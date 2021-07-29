Pelosi Orders Police to Arrest Staff Who Refuse Mask Mandate

The Fascist speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has just sent a letter to Congress members which states that visitors and members of their staff, which refuse to comply with her mask mandate, will be arrested by Capitol police. Should the Congress members themselves or staff accompanying them not comply, they will be referred to the Sergeant at Arms:

Here’s some reaction from Republican Congress Members:

