Pelosi Orders Police to Arrest Staff Who Refuse Mask Mandate

Here’s some reaction from Republican Congress Members:
In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals.— Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021
For Members, they advise not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.”
1/2 pic.twitter.com/MtgGUndSIO
I will not comply, Nancy. Certainly not with a mandate that is based on an unpublished, failed peer review study conducted in India.— Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021
This is not your House. This is the People’s House. Get it right.
2/2
This is INSANE. Might as well come into my office and arrest my entire staff. We are not wearing masks. I support the Capitol Hill Police, but the Chief of Police made a mistake here. The physician and the chief of police don’t have this authority. https://t.co/CgiSuNvE8c— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 29, 2021
Speaker Pelosi has lost her mind. https://t.co/FsJKniPNs5— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 29, 2021