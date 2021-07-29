Pelosi Orders Police to Arrest Staff Who Refuse Mask Mandate

The Fascist speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has just sent a letter to Congress members which states that visitors and members of their staff, which refuse to comply with her mask mandate, will be arrested by Capitol police. Should the Congress members themselves or staff accompanying them not comply, they will be referred to the Sergeant at Arms:

In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals.



For Members, they advise not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.”



1/2 pic.twitter.com/MtgGUndSIO — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021

Here’s some reaction from Republican Congress Members:

I will not comply, Nancy. Certainly not with a mandate that is based on an unpublished, failed peer review study conducted in India.



This is not your House. This is the People’s House. Get it right.



2/2 — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021

This is INSANE. Might as well come into my office and arrest my entire staff. We are not wearing masks. I support the Capitol Hill Police, but the Chief of Police made a mistake here. The physician and the chief of police don’t have this authority. https://t.co/CgiSuNvE8c — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 29, 2021

Speaker Pelosi has lost her mind. https://t.co/FsJKniPNs5 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 29, 2021