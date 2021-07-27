NYT Reporter: Trump Supporters are 'Enemies of the State'

A reporter for The New York Times said Tuesday that supporters of former President Donald Trump should be labeled as "enemies of the state" in order to fix America's national security "dilemma."

Katie Benner said on Twitter amid the first Jan. 6 committee hearing that the committee "underscores" efforts to "combat legitimate national security threats."

"Today's #January6thSelectCommittee underscores the America's current, essential natsec dilemma: Work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a politician’s supporters enemies of the state," Benner wrote in since-deleted tweets.

"As Americans, we believe that state power should not be used to work against a political figure or a political party," she continued. "But what happens if a politician seems to threaten the state? If the politician continues to do so out of office and his entire party supports that threat?"

She went on to speculate that, due to the Russia investigation and both Trump impeachments leaving the "dilemma" to remain "unresolved," the select committee would likely not lead to the changes she desires either.

"That leaves it up to voters, making even more essential free, fair access to the polls," the DOJ reporter for The Times said.

Benner's tweet received heaps of criticism before she finally elected to take it down.