The Argosy Restaurant and Bar in Atlanta won’t be allowing diners who aren’t vaccinated – or can’t prove they are vaccinated – to enter their establishment anymore.

They say that they had several employees test positive for Covid despite all being vaccinated, and so they want to prevent unvaccinated people from coming in and spreading it.

Think about that. Their VACCINATED employees caught and spread Covid so they are requiring everyone to be vaccinated to prevent their vaccinated staff from catching it again while vaccinated like they already did.

What??