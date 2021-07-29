Majority of Hospitalized 'COVID' Patients 'Vaccinated'

Stew is joined by Dr. Jim Meehan and Clay Clark discussing the contents of the 'vaccines', the reason for the push and the end game for those pushing testing and inoculation.

Dr. Scott Jensen is running for Governor of Minnesota, and joins Stew to reveal the full globalist assault he has endured. Dr. Jensen opines on some of today's most polarized issues like election integrity, law and order, medical freedom and MORE!

Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to reveal that the majority of new hospitalized patients diagnosed with 'COVID' have been 'vaccinated'.

