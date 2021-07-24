From JFK to AOC: Democrat Party Turns Into a 'Neo-Maoist Movement'

“Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

“We must confront that our nation was founded by genocide and we maintain global power through neocolonialism.”

The first quote above, of course, is from John F. Kennedy’s January 21, 1961 inaugural address — and remains arguably the most famous quote in the annals of inaugural history. The second quote is from an August 2017 tweet by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — and she’s said far worse.

Imagine flipping the script. What would happen to a Democrat lawmaker today if he or she uttered that famous admonishment from JFK — let alone actually believed it? I got this one. He or she would be excoriated on CNN (“The Most Trusted Name in News”) and PMSNBC, called every obscene name in the book on social media, and run out of town on a rail — by his or her own party.

And, if JFK had declared during his inaugural address that America was “founded by genocide” and maintains global power through “neocolonialism”? He would have immediately been declared a Communist on both sides of the political aisle, hearings would have been held in both chambers of Congress, and all hell would have broken out across the country.

The overarching question is, how the hell did we get here?