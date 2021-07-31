Cities Around America Reinstate Mask Mandate Thanks To CDC Guidelines

Just when America was finally taking a turn for the better as people were able to get back to work and shed those pointless masks – they’re back! That’s right, thanks to the Democrats and their complete fear of the COVID-19 virus, it appears the mandate that forced millions of people and children to wear masks that are proven not to work, is once again – back.

For now, it is nothing more than a recommendation, but as the past year has taught us, this is just the beginning. And if you happen to be fully vaccinated for the fake coronavirus, it still doesn’t help.

We will not comply. Will you?