YouTube Deletes Videos of Trump’s Speech

YouTube took down videos from mainstream outlets including the U.K. Independent which had over one million views as well as Fox, Fox Business, ABC News and the U.K. Sun. A search of YouTube that earlier this week showed several channels with archived live streams of the speech now shows all archived live streams have been taken down.
Trump’s speech was wildly popular, with upward of over 30 million streaming views across several platforms being reported. CNN reported about 5.8 million viewers watched the speech on cable TV’s Fox News Channel and another 1.5 million watched on Newsmax, making Trump’s speech the most watched on all of cable for February and besting the Golden Globes awards show on broadcast over the air on NBC later Sunday that was watched by 6.9 million viewers.
RSBN announced the suspension Thursday, noting they had foretold the action by YouTube after they ran Trump’s speech on Sunday, “President Trump talked about election fraud. That’s a big no-no on some platforms we stream to. We try to play by the rules, but we will not censor President Trump. We’re not going to remove or edit this video. Just so we’re all clear- if it gets removed, we didn’t do it.”
Source: Gateway Pundit