Trump Tells Fox News to Dump Karl Rove

Trump told Fox News to dump Republican strategist Karl Rove in a statement from his political action committee Thursday.

Rove wrote in The Wall Street Journal that he noted a so-called "muted enthusiasm" for Trump following a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference showed 68% said the former president should run again in 2024.

"Never had much of a feeling for Karl, in that I disagreed with so many of the things he says. He's a pompous fool with bad advice and always has an agenda," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC.

Trump added Rove was "a RINO of the highest order," saying Fox News should "get rid" of him, per the Washington Examiner.

A senior adviser to former President George W. Bush, Rove has been a Fox News contributor since 2008.

Trump said Rove on Fox News "is always negative for those who know how to win. He certainly hasn't helped Fox in the ratings department, has he?"

"Karl Rove is all talk and no action! Next time, Karl, save your election night phone call and keep doing a great job for the Democrats," Trump said.

The former president blamed Rove and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for losing two Georgia runoffs that resulted in defeat for former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.

"Should have been an easy win but he and his friend Mitch blew it," said Trump, referring to McConnell's blocking of proposed $2,000 COVID-19 checks in the final relief package under the former president's administration.

Source: Newsmax

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.