President Trump has just released this epic statement slamming Biden for what his disastrous policies have done at the border after he worked hard to get the border under control:

Trump on Friday called on Biden’s administration to "act immediately to end the border nightmare that they have unleashed onto our Nation." "Keep illegal immigration, crime, and the China Virus out of our country!" he said.

Source: Right Scoop

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.