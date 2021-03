Moments after his speech at CPAC 2021, former President Donald Trump spoke with Newsmax TV's Mark Halperin about his record in endorsing candidates, how he feels about having an impact on a party that perhaps no other former president has had, Republicans like Mitch McConnell and Liz Cheney, whether he thinks anyone from the GOP could edge him out for a possible 2024 nomination, and more

