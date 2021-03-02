Texas To Open State 100% And End Mask Mandates

Texas Governor Greg Abbott aims to be the first politician to officially answer that question. On Tuesday afternoon Abbott announced that next week the state will officially end all COVID restrictions.

“Today, I’m opening a new executive order that rescinds most of the earlier executive orders. Effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100%. That includes any entity in Texas. Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate.”

Of course, Texas Democrats immediately moved to oppose Abbott’s support of Texas business and culture, barely stopping short of calling him an outright murderer, although clearly claiming his actions will lead to excess death.

