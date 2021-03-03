Sicko says Texans don’t deserve vaccine

“Texas – we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid. And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks,” Moore wrote in a tweet that was quickly “ratioed” by a slew of responses calling the remarks insensitive.
“Yes, we must and will find a way to vaccinate the poor and people of color in Texas. To Texans who say, hey, it’s not me – it’s the Governor! Well, then, impeach and remove him. We’re tired of this. Don’t mess with Texas? Happy to oblige.”
The tweets come after Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Tuesday it was “time to reopen Texas 100 percent” and do away with a statewide mask mandate.
Source: NY Post