Maskless Texans Celebrate After State Reopens Fully

Texas residents were pictured heading out to bars maskless on Thursday just two days after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the mask mandate will be lifted and the state fully reopened from next week.

Texans enjoyed the freedom of not having to cover their faces as they sat outside to dine even before the mandate is lifted from March 10.

Mississippi residents were also seen taking advantage of the end of the mandate in their state on Thursday as they went maskless into public places.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced this week they would be scrapping all restrictions, which includes mask mandates, in their states in a move that President Biden slammed as 'neanderthal thinking'.

Abbott said that Texas has seen its lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations in months.

'We are able to contain COVID and safely allow Texas to open 100%,' Abbott said.

Reeve also hit back claiming Biden's 'insults' wouldn't stop them from 'leaning towards freedom'.

Source: Daily Mail

