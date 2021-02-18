Worldwide Call to Boycott Orwellian Facebook as Controls Tighten

Early Thursday, “Delete Facebook,” “Boycott Zuckerberg” and “Facebook We Need To Talk” began trending on other social networks as anger over the move spread around the globe.
“If it is not already clear, Facebook is not compatible with democracy,” US Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) posted on Twitter. “Threatening to bring an entire country to its knees to agree to Facebook’s terms is the ultimate admission of monopoly power.”
Facebook’s hardball move came Wednesday in response to Australia’s proposed new Media Bargaining law, which would require tech giants to share the ad revenue from news stories with the publishers that produce them. Facebook’s abrupt news ban surprised industry insiders, as it came just hours after Google announced a revenue-sharing deal with News Corp.
British member of Parliament Julian Knight said Facebook appeared to be using Australia as a “test case” for how democracies would react to having news banned, and called for legislators around the world to bring the tech giant “to heel.”
Early Thursday, former Facebook Australia chief executive Stephen Scheeler urged users to delete Facebook, as he slammed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the “alarming” move.
Source: NY Post