Trump Urges Ouster of ‘Unsmiling Political Hack’ Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a blistering attack on the most powerful Republican in post-Trump Washington, calling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell an “unsmiling political hack” who should be thrown out of office.
“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” Trump said in an emailed 626-word statement that all but declared political war on the Kentucky Republican.
“McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse,” Trump said.
“The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle—they’ve never had it so good—and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last.”
The statement comes one day after McConnell appeared to make an effort to patch up a GOP divide over Trump’s just-concluded impeachment trial for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Source: NY Post