Confirmed: Trump Is Speaking at CPAC on Feb. 28th

A spokesperson for CPAC confirmed to the New York Post that the former president is expected to speak at the conservative conference on Sunday, Feb. 28. It is expected to be Trump's first public appearance since leaving office.
Trump has spoken at the annual conference numerous times in the past.
"If I run and if I win, this country will be respected again," said Trump in 2011.
CPAC 2021 will be hosted at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. CPAC was moved this year in order to avoid lockdown restrictions in Maryland, where the annual event is traditionally held.
The event will run from Thursday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 28. Among the long list of prominent conservatives scheduled to speak at the event are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
