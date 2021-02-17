Trump On 2024 Presidential Run: 'We Have Tremendous Support'

Newsmax's Geg Kelly tried pinning the one-term president down multiple times on the subject of a possible run.
"Again, look, it's a no-brainer, right?" Kelly asked. "You're going to run for president in 2024, right?"
"Well, we have tremendous support. I won't say yet, but we have tremendous support. And I'm looking at poll numbers and they're through the roof," said Trump. Trump said his poll numbers have improved following his latest impeachment.
"I'm the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up," Trump joked.
Trump left the possibility of a presidential run at "you'll see what happens."
"It’s too early to say, but I see a lot of great polls out there. That's for sure," said Trump.
Trump also failed to give concrete answers regarding a possible return to social media, but did rule out taking over for Rush on radio.
