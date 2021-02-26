Ted Cruz: ‘Donald J. Trump Ain’t Going Anywhere’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2021 that former President Donald Trump “ain’t going anywhere,” even though that's what Democrats want.

"There are a whole lot of voices in Washington that want to just erase the last four years," Cruz said during his speech, — titled "Bill of Rights, Liberty, and Cancel Culture" — which drew a standing ovation.

He added, "They look at Donald J. Trump and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired, who went to battle fighting alongside President Trump and they're terrified and they want him to go away. Let me tell you this right now: Donald J. Trump ain't going anywhere."

The Texas Republican continued, saying that “the Republican party is not the party just of the country clubs. The Republican party is the party of steelworkers and construction workers and pipeline workers and taxi cab drives and cops and firefighters and waiters and waitresses and the men and women with calluses on their hands who are working for this country. That is our party and these deplorables are here to stay.”

Cruz also hit out at mask wearing, saying that Democrats were pushing masks as “virtue signaling,” and mocking the controversy over his recent trip to Mexico after his state was hit with a brutal winter storm.

“I’ve got to say, Orlando is awesome,” Cruz said. “It’s not as nice as Cancun. But it’s nice.”

Source: Newsmax

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.