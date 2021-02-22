Supreme Court Says Prosecutors CAN Access Eight Years of Trump's Tax Returns

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, a blow to his quest to conceal details of his finances.

The justices rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold an October 7 lower court ruling directing the former Republican president's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, to comply with a subpoena to turn over the materials to a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat.

The ruling does not make Trump's tax records public.

They are not supposed to become public as part of the prosecutors' investigation, but the high court's action is a blow to Trump because he has for so long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view.

The justices did not disclose whether the court was split on taking the case, although at times justices who want to take a case but have been outvoted will make public their dissent.

The ongoing investigation the records are part of could also become an issue for Trump in his life after the presidency.

The ruling against Trump comes just days before his planned political comeback, which will be a speech to the conservative conference CPAC.

Trump has called it 'a fishing expedition' and 'a continuation of the witch hunt - the greatest witch hunt in history.'

Source: Daily Mail

