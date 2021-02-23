Romney Says Trump Likely Republican Nominee in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said in an interview Tuesday that if former President Trump were to run again in 2024 he would likely win the Republican nomination.

"He has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party," Romney told the New York Times' DealBook. "I don’t know if he’s planning to run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he would win the nomination."

Romney noted that he’s not always good at making predictions and "a lot can happen between now and 2024," but he said in recent polls comparing Trump to other potential Republican candidates, "he wins in a landslide."

He said if Trump runs again he would support a candidate who "more represented the tiny wing of the party that I represent."

He added that he hasn't voted for Trump in the past and wouldn't plan on doing so in the future.

Source: Fox News

