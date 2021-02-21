Republicans Willing to Break Away From Party to Follow Trump

Members of the GOP by 46 percent to 27 percent said they would put the Republican Party in the rear-view mirror if Trump creates his own, a USA Today/Suffolk University poll found.
“We feel like Republicans don’t fight enough for us, and we all see Donald Trump fighting for us as hard as he can, every single day,” Brandon Keidl, 27, a Republican and small-business owner from Milwaukee, told the pollsters.
“But then you have establishment Republicans who just agree with establishment Democrats and everything, and they don’t ever push back,” he said.
Half of those surveyed said they think the Republican Party should be “more loyal to Trump” — even if that means losing the support of those in the GOP establishment.
Nineteen percent said the party should pull away from Trump.
The survey showed that Trump’s support remains strong since he was acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial for stirring up his supporters to march on the Capitol Jan. 6.
Trump will deliver the keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on Feb. 28.
He will speak on the “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.”