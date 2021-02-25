Media Ignores Cuomo's Sexual Harassment Allegations

High ranking Democrat women silent on Cuomo allegations; 'The Five' react.

After CNN finally covered bombshell sexual harassment leveled against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., Thursday with a story leading with his denial, critics pointed out Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh didn't receive the same treatment.

CNN had been stone-silent about former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan’s sexual harassment claims for nearly 24 hours, but it finally covered the story online Thursday and led with Cuomo’s denial. It broke its on-air silence on the matter with a brief John King segment on Thursday.

Anchor Jake Tapper shared the story on Twitter and critics quickly pointed out that the framing was significantly different than the way unverified claims against Kavanaugh were covered by Tapper and his network. Gov. Cuomo, of course, is the older brother of CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo.

"Framing," Stephen L. Miller wrote, noting the CNN story on Kavanaugh focused its headline on the woman accusing him of sexual assault.

"Jake Tapper/CNN ran wild with the outlandish and unsubstantiated allegations against Kavanaugh -- dominating their coverage for weeks," tweeted Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway, who wrote a book about the Kavanaugh confirmation fight. "Noticeably different, muted approach for CNN host's brother, even though unlike Kavanaugh case, accuser has evidence she actually knew Cuomo."

Source: Fox News

