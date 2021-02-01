Massive Crowd of Two Welcomes Kamala Harris Back Home

Video taken by a local reporter shows an older couple standing in the curb lane waving while holding an American flag and a Biden-Harris campaign sign as Harris’ motorcade drove by. The video shows no one else on the street except for a news videographer filming the motorcade.
Video posted to Twitter by Alex Biston with CBSLA and KCAL9:
Neighbors of Kamala Harris are welcoming her home #CBSLA #KCAL9 pic.twitter.com/HRQc4jZNfa— Alex Biston (@AlexBistonTV) February 19, 2021
In contrast to Harris’ sparsely attended welcome home reception, President Trump–who received 74 million votes in the contested results of the November election–was greeted by thousands of cheering supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida last Monday for a Washington’s Birthday – President’s Day street-side rally as his motorcade drove by taking the former president to his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.
Source: Gateway Pundit