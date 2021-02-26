Mark Meadows: Trump is Planning Next Administration

Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has announced that they are “planning for the next administration.”

Speaking to Sean Hannity about Trump’s big CPAC speech this weekend, Meadows said that the speech will be about what the “future may look like.”

“Well you’re going to see a speech on Sunday that talks about not only the beginning, but what the future may look like, and I’m excited about it,” Meadows said.

“I spoke to President Trump last night for a fairly lengthy conversation where [we] we’re talking about America, where it needs to go, continuing the America first agenda,” Meadows added, “But more importantly than that, how this President — Biden — has undermined that particular policy within days. And we see it.”

