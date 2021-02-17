Legendary Talk Radio Pioneer Rush Limbaugh Passes Away

During his more than 30 years on air, the talk radio host ripped into liberals, foretold the rise of Donald Trump and laid waste to political correctness making him one of the most powerful voices in political conversation.
Limbaugh’s death at age 70 was announced on his influential radio program, by his wife Kathryn.
“I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today. I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now, welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting,” his wife told listeners in a surprise noon announcement on his radio show
“For over 32 years. Rush has cherished you, loyal audience, and always looked forward to every single show. It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.”
Limbaugh announced last February that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer
Source: NY Post