Donald Trump, Jr. Full Speech at CPAC 2021

Donald Trump Jr. attacked President Joe Biden, Republican opponents of his father, Big Tech, and the mainstream media during a relatively short speech Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Introduced by girlfriend and TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr. began by complimenting the state of Florida and comparing it to the Republican Party in promoting "open schools, open businesses and open churches."

"Left-leaning states," he said, "the only thing they have open is open borders."

He ended his remarks by pointing to former President Donald Trump's scheduled CPAC speech on Sunday.

"I imagine it will not be what we call a 'low-energy speech,'" said Donald Jr., who added his father's address would solidify the Make America Great Again movement as 'the future of the Republican Party."

Trump Jr. criticized Biden for stopping the Keystone XL Pipeline, and pointed out how the president "caved to China." He said money from Chinese companies earned by the president's son Hunter Biden, "did not come for free."

"Where is Hunter Biden?" Trump Jr. asked about the president's son. "I'm sure he's making billions in China right now."

The oldest son of Donald Trump then criticized Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who voted to impeach his father.

Trump Jr. also spoke about how Big Tech was trying to stop conservative news programming.

"You don't see Republicans accusing CNN as a place for disinformation," he said. "I can assure you, they were lying about Russian collusion."

He also talked about how the mainstream media was covering the accusation of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y.

"Imagine if Ron DeSantis, [R-Fla.] did what Cuomo has done the last couple of years," Trump Jr. said. "He'd be in jail."

Toward the end of his remarks, Trump Jr. encouraged the crowd to remain active.

"Together we can win these fights," he said. "We have to be vocal. We can't be in the corner. We must be out and engaged."

Source: Newsmax

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.