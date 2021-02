CPAC: Trump goes off on 'the biggest fakers in the fake news' like Chris Wallace, who shielded Joe Biden while Trump tried to debate him.

CPAC: Trump goes off on 'the biggest fakers in the fake news' like Chris Wallace, who shielded Joe Biden while Trump tried to debate him. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/nJzXGYsWzP — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 28, 2021

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.