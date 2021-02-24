AOC Slams Biden Over Child Migrant Detention

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going after Joe Biden for reopening a Texas child migrant detention facility.

On Tuesday, the Socialist tweeted about the facilities writing, “this is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party.”

Though she initially came off tough on the admin, she quickly backpeddled to tone down her rhetoric, adding, “it’s only 2 mos into this admin & our fraught, unjust immigration system will not transform in that time. That’s why bold reimagination is so impt. DHS shouldn’t exist, agencies should be reorganized, ICE gotta go, ban for-profit detention, create climate refugee status & more.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar also jumped in, saying that multiple admins have “made the callous choice to lock up thousands of children seeking refuge” in the U.S.

“As long as we see people seeking a better life as ‘aliens’ instead of fellow human beings, our immigration system will continue to fail us,” Omar wrote.

The Hill reports that “The holding facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas was open for only about a month in 2019 during the Trump administration but is being reactivated to hold up to 700 children ages 13 to 17, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.”

Source: Gateway Pundit

